Palestine safety officials having trouble with address numbers

expect emergency.. in an in an emergency.. you expect "first responders" to be able t find your home. but in one wabash valley county.. that's "a difficult task". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us about a confusing system "in palestine, illinois'.. that could put "you" in danger. /////// ////// < "having your address number posted on the side of your house may be an afterthought for most. however first responders here in palestine illinois say that in an emergency that afterthought may be the difference between life and death." the roads in palestine illinois can be a little confusing. just ask peggy waggoner. "i kind of sit on a curb where my street that runs east and west is one and then at the curve at my house it changes to another street." here's the problem. waggoner has a city address...but a county "mailing" address. that makes it difficult for not just the delivery man but also for first responders. "cheif besing called me and wanted to know. 'hey, what's your address?' because what it has on my mailbox does not coincide with what my house address says." according to palestine police chief jeffrey besing, waggoner's story is a familiar one in town. "the county number addressing system kind of winds in between, through palestine on the outer edges." this means a city address could show up right next door to a county address. besing says adding to this problem is that not all houses are marked. "and this one dosen't even have a number on it at all." "just because the first house on the block says 302 for instance, dosen't nessesarily mean the next one is going to be 304." houses in palestine that do have numbers also have issues. many numbers are small or blend in with the home's paint. "sometimes you actually have to physically get out of the vehicle with your flashlight at night time and get closer to the residence to see what the house number is." wasted minutes during your time of need. "i spoke with the chief about what he would like to see on houses. at six oclock i'll have his tips for making your house visible to first responders. in palestine illinois, gary brian news 10." > //////