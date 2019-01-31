Speech to Text for Asking for hospice help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

need "for volunteers". and "the assignment"? simply being a friend! "intrepid hospice" here in terre haute serves "16"-counties. unfortunately.. there's "not" enough volunteers to go around. ///// ///// "i think the word hospice scares people and so i think as we do more education and letting people know that when you go in to visit these people, it's going to be a great time, it's going to be beautiful experiences and we can take the fear out of that for you." ////// anyone "18"-years of age anyone "18"-years of age and older "can volunteer". "if" you're interested.. and want to learn more.. call "intrepid hospice" direct. their telephone number is on the bottom of your television screen. 812-514-8200. you can also visit our