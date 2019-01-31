Speech to Text for Three at Union win Patriot Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for you now at "5"... "3"-local hospital employees.. are getting "some special recognition" for helping service members. they received "the patriot award today" "at union hospital". "this award" honors supervisors who go above and beyond for staff "serving in the national guard".. or, "reserve" this can include "supporting them with flexible schedules" and "working around deployments". "an m-r-i tech" who serves in the guard nominated today's recipients. "they say".. they're grateful. ///// //////// "we pride ourselves on the fact that we are very support of our military personel. we think no military personnel should be deployed and worry about if they're going to have a job when they come home. /////// "the office of the secretary of defense" secretary of of the "the office "the office of the secretary of defense" presents "the award". this is the 1st time in the area.. that "3"-employees