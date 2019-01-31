Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Three at Union win Patriot Award

Three at Union win Patriot Award

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Three at Union win Patriot Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for you now at "5"... "3"-local hospital employees.. are getting "some special recognition" for helping service members. they received "the patriot award today" "at union hospital". "this award" honors supervisors who go above and beyond for staff "serving in the national guard".. or, "reserve" this can include "supporting them with flexible schedules" and "working around deployments". "an m-r-i tech" who serves in the guard nominated today's recipients. "they say".. they're grateful. ///// //////// "we pride ourselves on the fact that we are very support of our military personel. we think no military personnel should be deployed and worry about if they're going to have a job when they come home. /////// "the office of the secretary of defense" secretary of of the "the office "the office of the secretary of defense" presents "the award". this is the 1st time in the area.. that "3"-employees
Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow & Freezing Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Image

Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

Image

Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows

Image

Stay safe around ice

Image

Make a Difference: Doing her best in the worst of times

Image

We are in a winter weather advisory, but a warmup is coming

Image

Palestine safety officials having trouble with address numbers

Image

Asking for hospice help

Image

Three at Union win Patriot Award

Image

Joy Sacopulos passes away

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies