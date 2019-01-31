Speech to Text for Joy Sacopulos passes away

exceptional leader, and a great man." "a woman".. who helped make our community "greener" has passed away. "joy sacopulos" passed away yesterday. she was involved "in many community groups". "sacopulos" was a founding board member "of trees inc". "the organization says".. she remained a resilient and genuine leader "until her very last days". she also helped get "the crossroads of america state historical marker" in downtown terre haute. "sacopulos" was "79"-years- old. "visitation" is set for tomorrow from "4" until "8" p "at callahan and hughes funeral home" in terre haute. "mass of christian bural" will take place saturday "at saint benedict catholic church". "that service" starts at "11"-o'clock