Speech to Text for Terre Haute Firefighter suffers frostbite

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"new details" are released.. involving "an overnight house fire". take a look a this. this was the scene around "2"-o'clock this morning in the "27"-hundred block "of wilson drive". that's "on terre haute's east-side". as "you" can see.. "the fire" was pretty intense. "crews say".. "the flames" spread to the attic.. and the fire was most likely caused "by a heater malfunction". "storm team-10 says".. the temperature at that hour was a bone-chilling "zero".. and negative "10" with wind chill. that's important to note.. because "a firefighter" battlin the blaze was taken to the hospital "for frostbite". he's been treated and released. "the