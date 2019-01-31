Speech to Text for Terre Haute arson arrest

number? 812-238-stop. another "crime alert".. as "a terre haute man" is picked-u "for arson" this afternoon. "this man".. "jason sickles".. is now sitting behind bars "in the vigo county jail". "authorities say".. he intentionally set fire to this apartment building at "10-19 south 8th street" just after "10"-o'clock this morning. "fire investigators".. tell "news 10".. "sickles" lit a blanket on fire. he was in a 1st floor apartment. there "were" people living upstairs at the time of the fire. thankfully.. no one was hurt. "a motive" is still not known.