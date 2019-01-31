Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute arson arrest

Terre Haute arson arrest

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute arson arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

number? 812-238-stop. another "crime alert".. as "a terre haute man" is picked-u "for arson" this afternoon. "this man".. "jason sickles".. is now sitting behind bars "in the vigo county jail". "authorities say".. he intentionally set fire to this apartment building at "10-19 south 8th street" just after "10"-o'clock this morning. "fire investigators".. tell "news 10".. "sickles" lit a blanket on fire. he was in a 1st floor apartment. there "were" people living upstairs at the time of the fire. thankfully.. no one was hurt. "a motive" is still not known.
Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow & Freezing Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Image

Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

Image

Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows

Image

Stay safe around ice

Image

Make a Difference: Doing her best in the worst of times

Image

We are in a winter weather advisory, but a warmup is coming

Image

Palestine safety officials having trouble with address numbers

Image

Asking for hospice help

Image

Three at Union win Patriot Award

Image

Joy Sacopulos passes away

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies