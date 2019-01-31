Speech to Text for 18th Street Shooting in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

w-t-h-i t-v dot com. "terre haute police detectives".. remain tight-lipped in connection "to this afternoon's crime alert". "news 10" started asking authorities questions.. when "the reported shooting" happene yesterday in the "43"-hundred block "of north 18th street". all that police will tell us "at this hour" is that "1"-man was shot. "and that victim" was treated "for a non-life threatening gunshot wound" and is listed "in stable condition" "police say".. "the suspect" left before they got there. no other details are being given at this time. "if" you have any information that could help detectives.. you're asked to pick-up the phone and call "crime stoppers". that telephone