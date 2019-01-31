Speech to Text for Ground Hog Day Economic Forecast, ISU Hulman Union

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks <jon talks with david haynes, president of terre haute chamber of commerce. name: groundhog day economic forecast february 5, 2019 8:00 am - 10:00 am est isu's hulman union, dede 1 $40/person or $250/table while we all may know about individual programs our community is taking on, do we have an understanding of how we compare to the rest of the state? in what areas are we excelling? where can make the most meaningful improvements? what best practices can we learn from other communities? all of these questions and more will be answered at this year's groundhog day economic forecast where business guru gerry dick, inside indiana business, will rate our community in a few key areas: workforce opportunities, quality of life, business climate and infrastructure. he will be joined for the discussion by steve witt, terre haute economic development corporation; courtney richey, indiana small business development center; thomas redd, pyrolyx. 232-2391 terrehautechamber.com> break 4