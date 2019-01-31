Clear
Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 12:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Clouds will increase for the afternoon - and we'll start seeing the chances for some afternoon flurries. The snow continues tonight, but we'll start digging out of this arctic air - temperatures rise through the overnight and could see some minor accumulations. Sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 40.
Terre Haute
Clear
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -1°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Clear
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
Casey
Clear
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -2°
Brazil
Clear
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -1°
Marshall
Clear
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -1°
Dangerous cold, but warming up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 2

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 1

Becoming cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Not as cold. High: 19° Wind chill: -10°

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Local church offers free coats for kids in need

Rex rings

Kenyon Sholty

Caring for your pets in cold weather

Unsung heroes: ISU's Facilities Management staff hard at work as students have the day off

The latest Closings and Delays

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies