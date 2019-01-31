Speech to Text for Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've talked about the dangerously cold temperatures throughout the week here on news 10.. as temperatures hit zero and below -- home repair experts say do not forget about your "house!" and it doesn't take much... news 10's abby kirk is live at rural king in terre haute. she's there to walk us through some "inexpensive" ways to stay safe... abby, good morning! good morning! hopefully you're staying indoors during these cold temperatures... and while you're inside your "home" we want to make sur you everything is secure and safe! introduce_ - wind, snow - reminder to homeowners - to make sure "your" furnace exhaus vent isn't blocked and that now has safety experts sending out a reminder to homeowners - to make sure their furnace exhaust vent isn't blocked. make sure you have a working smoke and carbon we've talked about the dangerously cold temperatures throughout the week here on news 10.. as temperatures hit zero and below -- home repair experts say do not forget about your "house!" and it doesn't take much... news 10's abby kirk is live at rural king in terre haute. she's there to walk us through some "inexpensive" ways to stay safe... abby, good morning! good morning! hopefully you're staying indoors during these cold temperatures... and while you're inside your "home" we want to make sur you everything is secure and safe! introduce_ - wind, snow - reminder to homeowners - to make sure "your" furnace exhaus vent isn't blocked and that now has safety experts sending out a reminder to homeowners - to make sure their furnace exhaust vent isn't blocked. make sure you have a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector in again this morning -- the artic blast continues to bring in the coldest temperatures we've seen in years to the area. the frigid conditions bring danger to not only you -- but also your home. news 10's abby kirk is live at rural king in terre haute. she's there to walk you through some "inexpensive" ways to keep that cold air "outside" and not "indoors!" alia, how can you tell it's really cold out? when transit officials have to set fire to the railroad tracks just to keep the trains moving. that's what's happening in the chicago area -- where freezing temperatures are causing rail defects officials say the extreme cold shrinks the metal -- causing the rail connections to separate fires are set to warm the metal until it expands... so workers can repair the connections. connections. repair the workers can expands... so metal until it to warm the alia, not "indoors!" alia,