Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 1

News 10 This Morning Live from Terre Haute Rural King

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again this morning -- the artic blast continues to bring in the coldest temperatures we've seen in years to the area. not only is it dangerously cold for "you" -- but your "house" as well. news 10's abby kirk is live at "rural king" in terre haute. she's there to walk you through some "inexpensive" ways to keep that cold air "outside" and not "indoors!" alia,
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 2°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: -3°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -9°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -9°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Dangerous cold, but warming up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 2

Image

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 1

Image

Becoming cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Not as cold. High: 19° Wind chill: -10°

Image

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Image

Local church offers free coats for kids in need

Image

Rex rings

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Caring for your pets in cold weather

Image

Unsung heroes: ISU's Facilities Management staff hard at work as students have the day off

Image

Cold weather in Southern Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies