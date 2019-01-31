Speech to Text for Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again this morning -- the artic blast continues to bring in the coldest temperatures we've seen in years to the area. not only is it dangerously cold for "you" -- but your "house" as well. news 10's abby kirk is live at "rural king" in terre haute. she's there to walk you through some "inexpensive" ways to keep that cold air "outside" and not "indoors!" alia,