Thursday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Not as cold. High: 19° Wind chill: -10°

Thursday night: Snow showers possible, possibly mixing with freezing rain toward morning. Low: 18°

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 36°

Detailed Forecast: Our dive into the arctic continues, but there is an end in sight. In fact, by this afternoon temperatures will finally break back into the teens, and continue rising through the overnight hours. With the balancing act, the area stands a chance to see some snow fly, and minor accumulations could be possible by Friday morning. By the weekend, a massive pool of warmer air will move in and temperatures will change, in some cases, upward of 40 degrees.

