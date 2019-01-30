Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a food give out today. another local church wants to make sure area "children" have a warm coat. northside united methodist church on fruitridge avenue in terre haute has a number of winter coats...as you see. they are children's coats available free to those who need them. with the temperatures at sub-zero...the church just wanted to let people know the coats are there and available for people to come in and try out. ..."we wanna make sure kids are staying warm and that they're being taken care of and to know that they're available for people who have the need for them..." to get a free coat for your child or someone you know...come by the church preferably in the morning from 9 to noon...monday through thursday. or you can call northside united methodist church and make an
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -8°
Indianapolis
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -19°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Very Cold & Clear
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Image

Local church offers free coats for kids in need

Image

Rex rings

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Caring for your pets in cold weather

Image

Unsung heroes: ISU's Facilities Management staff hard at work as students have the day off

Image

Cold weather in Southern Indiana

Image

Two Parke County towns asked to conserve water

Image

Dangerously cold today...but there's light at the end of the tunnel

Image

ISU Facility Management

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies