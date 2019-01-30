Speech to Text for The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

a food give out today. another local church wants to make sure area "children" have a warm coat. northside united methodist church on fruitridge avenue in terre haute has a number of winter coats...as you see. they are children's coats available free to those who need them. with the temperatures at sub-zero...the church just wanted to let people know the coats are there and available for people to come in and try out. ..."we wanna make sure kids are staying warm and that they're being taken care of and to know that they're available for people who have the need for them..." to get a free coat for your child or someone you know...come by the church preferably in the morning from 9 to noon...monday through thursday. or you can call northside united methodist church and make an