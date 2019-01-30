Clear
Rex rings

Terre Haute Rex receive their 2018 Prospect League Championship rings

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 10:09 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

and marian... for the second time in four years the terre haute rex held a championship ring ceremony... a big crowd showed up this morning at the drury inn in terre haute for the teams 2018 season celebration... back in august the rex won their second prospect league championship in franchise history... today the rex handed out their championship rings to the players and members of the organization... the players really liked their new bling! <<pretty impressed. nice. the sponsors hooked us up for sure. something i won't forget. when you're a little kid playing baseball want to get a ring that's pretty big like this. pretty nice and cool experience. watching them look at the rings reminds me of the night we actually won. the excitement that every single guy had. lot of hugs, great friendships and bonds were made. going to bring back memories for years to come.>>
