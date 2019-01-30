Speech to Text for Kenyon Sholty

back... one of the top high school football players in the wabash valley is staying home.... terre haute south senior kenyon sholty has committed to play college football at indiana state... at six-six, 240 sholty is heading to the sycamores as a preffered walk-on.....he's number nine in video your watching... this past season he earned first team all-conference indiana....on defense he had 68 tackles, forced five fumbles, had two sacks and one interception.... isu wants him as a tight end....the big fella has really good hands....as a senior he averaged 10 yards a catch and had three touchdown receptions... sholty picked the sycamores over central michigan, eastern kentucky and marian... for the