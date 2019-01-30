Speech to Text for Caring for your pets in cold weather

garage to get them out of the wind." the arctic blast is impacting more than just people. we continue our team coverage tonight with news 10's jada huddlestun. she's live at fairbanks park in terre haute. she joins us now with important information to keep your four legged family members safe. patrece...i'm live here at the fairbanks park dog park in terre haute. it's too cold for anyone to enjoy this park now....human or animal. its a reminder that it's just as important to keep your furry friends protected from the cold. i spoke with sarah valentine today. she works at the terre haute humane society. she says it's cruicial to bring your pets inside to keep them safe. < sarah valentine is a pet owner. she has several cats at home. valentine also works closely with other animals. she's the assistant manager at the terre haute humane society. valentine says she's doing everything she can to keep her pets safe. she says other need to do the same. "right now it's very important for everybody to bring their animals inside simply the fact because they're just like us. being exposed to the cold for too long they can get frostbite just as easy as we can." for the most part.. all pets should be kept out of the cold. but.. valentine says there are a few exceptions when it comes to bringing pets indoors. "there are some animals.. breeds of dogs that are more adapt to this type of weather. huskies and that kind of animal. other than that if you can bring them in.. you need too." she says if you do have to keep them outside.. there are things you should be doing. "try to put them in a blocked area out of the wind. making sure that they have straw and like a dog house. if they can get them into a shed or a garage that would be great to keep them out of the wind." it's not just the shelter pet owners should be looking out for. "right now with it being as cold as it is probably every hour checking the water trying to make sure that they have that fresh water and food is just as important too because it burns calories so that helps to keep them warm."> she says if you see animals outside.. talk to your neighbors about bringing them inside. valentine says you can also call code enforcement for help. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10.