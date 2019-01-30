Clear
Unsung heroes: ISU's Facilities Management staff hard at work as students have the day off

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wthi tv dot com. today is the first time in about five years indiana state university has closed due to winter weather. but that doesn't mean everyone gets a break. the facilities and operations workers continue to work around the clock. some of them are in charge of making sure the central heating plant works without problems. they have testing and inspections daily. these routine checks help make sure things operate as planned.. especially on days like today. management says it's all about student and staff safety. "basically if we had a problem at the plant it would affect every building on campus. which in turn can cause a lot of problems, freezing and burst pipes and folks that are cold." the plant generates steam. it's used for heat and cooking at nearly 70 buildings on
