Speech to Text for Cold weather in Southern Indiana

nor frost bite. the cold temperatures have hit hard all across the valley... news 10 bureau chief gary brian has been talking with knox county residents today... he joins us now live with more on community efforts to keep everyone warm and safe... cold weather kept some folks here in vincennes home for the day. but not everyone stayed inside... < cold temperatures made for a perfect morning to grab a cup of coffee. "it's actually been pretty busy both yesterday and today. our open has said that there was already a line at six oclock this morning." cold temperatures have kept nathan springfield and his coworkers at i'm pressed coffee busy. but it wasn't the only place to see people trying to stay warm. "it's been pretty hectic this morning. we've been having quite a few in and out." wednesday was the food give out for helping his hands. with cold temperatures the organization decided to set up a warming center for those in need. "we'll have coffee made all day. we will have hot chocolate. there will be snacks." from nine thirty a.m. to four p.m. the organization will give a place to stay warm and safe while its cold. "we're doing it because we don't want people cold. we want to get them off the streets." on wednesday staying warm was the name of the game. that is especially true for first responders in vincennes. "obviously dressed warmly. we have extra clothes. we have all the crews on duty and the volunteer firefighters have been encouraged to have extra socks and gloves and towel." crews are ready to go at a moments notice. however chief tim smith hopes they wont have to. he urges residents to use space heaters with caution. "remember that those heating, those supplemental heating sources are just that. supplemental heating. it shouldn't be used to try to heat the house." > organizers at helping his hands say they will supply a warm place to stay while temperatures are cold. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. there's a good chance we'll be seeing more closings we'll be seeing good chance there's a there's a good chance we'll be seeing more closings and delays again. vigo county and clay community schools are already on that list. news 10 is here to keep you up-to-date. head over to w-t-h-i t-v dot com for a list we're