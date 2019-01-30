Clear
Dangerously cold today...but there's light at the end of the tunnel

Dangerously cold today...but there's light at the end of the tunnel

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 6:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight mostly clear, with a low around -10. wind chill values as low as -22. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. thursday a 30 percent chance of snow after 4pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 19. wind chill values as low as -10. calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night a 40 percent chance of snow. cloudy, with a low around 17. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around -10. wind chill values as low as -22. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. thursday a 30 percent chance of snow after 4pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 19. wind chill values as low as -10. calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night a 40 percent chance of snow. cloudy, with a low around 17. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around -10. wind chill values as low as -22. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. thursday a 30 percent chance of snow after 4pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 19. wind chill values as low as -10. calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night a 40 percent chance of snow. cloudy, with a low around 17. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. wind 5 to 7 mph. southeast around 17. with a low snow. cloudy, with a low around 17. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. we all know the midwest can produce a roller coaster of weather. this week alone.. mother nature will deliver "1"-extreme to the next. now.. coming up at the top of
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -19°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -11°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -11°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Very Cold & Clear
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

