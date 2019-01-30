Speech to Text for Dangerously cold today...but there's light at the end of the tunnel

tonight mostly clear, with a low around -10. wind chill values as low as -22. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. thursday a 30 percent chance of snow after 4pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 19. wind chill values as low as -10. calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night a 40 percent chance of snow. cloudy, with a low around 17. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. we all know the midwest can produce a roller coaster of weather. this week alone.. mother nature will deliver "1"-extreme to the next.