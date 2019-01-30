Clear
ISU Facility Management

ISU Facility Management

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

forward" to someone who needs a meal. most schools in the area "are closed" because "of the cold". colleges.. like "indiana state university".. are on that list. "campus" is quiet today. but there's a lot of work behind-the-scenes "to keep things running". "news 10" caught-up "with the facilities maintenance crew" "at the central heating plant". it provides "heat" and "steam" for the entire campus. so.. keeping things "running smoothly"... is vital. /////// /////// "the good quality staff and training and policies and procedures we have in place make this plant reliable on a day like today when it's nine below zero and campus is closed." /////// "people" are working at the facility around-the-clock every day. "jensen says".. "the plant" was built "to withstand this kind of
