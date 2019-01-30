Clear
Reach Services Warming Center full

Reach Services Warming Center full

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

///////// there are places offering "refuge from the cold". "local organizations" have opened their their doors to protect people "from the dangerously cold weather". one of them.. was "reach services". but now, they're at capacity. news 10's "rondrell moore" is "live" there this afternoon. he tells us.. why they're seeing "more people" than ever before. "rondrell"... //////// susie.. i'm here inside reach services. it's at 14th and hulman streets in terre haute. you can see there are lots of people. the group has set up cots. community members have also brought in food.. and blankets for people who come here. organizers say the cold weather has brought in several people... now... they are at full capacity. they want to help as many as they can... but tonight, they can't take anymore people in. there are other places you can go.. susie, will have that in just a moment. reporting live in terre haute.. rondrell moore.. news 10. ///////// with "reach services" at capacity... "leaders" are urging folks to head "to highland church". it has also opened its doors "as a warming shelter". "the church" is located at "24"-hundred "silvan road" " west terre haute". officials there.. tell us.. "if" you don't have a ride.. just give them a call.. and they'll pick you up. they're telephone number is there on your television screen. 812-307-4401
