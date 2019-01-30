Clear
Marshall residents left without power

Marshall residents left without power

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

notifications" right to your cell phone! a lot of places "are in emergency mode today" with the cold... but "the problem" got even wors in "1"-community. the north side "of marshall, illinois" lost power this morning "due to downed power lines". something brought down "the lines" just off of interstate-"70" near route-"1" as of air time.. "police" still have "not" told us any information "about what caused that situation". but it sure "did have an impact". news 10's "garrett brown" was there this morning. he joins us now "live".. "in marshall".. to walk us through "the hectic morning". "garrett"... ///////// it was going to be a cold morning here no matter what.. but people woke up abruptly to find it was only getting colder. that's because their electric was out. the line behind me was down. a team effort led to getting things back up and running. //////// < this stretch of road was shut down for many hours wednesday. crews repaired multiple downed powerlines. the situation caused hundreds of people to lose power. "i don't really panic but it made worry about a lot of other people. older people and it gives you a lot of concerns." the city of marshall only has four linemen to help in situations like this. but mayor john trefz says power was turned back on in a matter of hours. crews from casey, illinois responded. a state contractor also helped. "and they were heading to effingham. so they were enroot already when our superintendent called them and they came right over and scrapped that project to come right over here." the mayor says the response time was quick... so that situation wasn't as bad as it could've been. local leaders were already planning for the worst case scenario. "we have warming centers as most cities do. local ministers, mainly just one phone call away and their in business. so yeah we prepared for that." members of the community say they owe these workers so much for helping in such a difficult time. "its rough. i have a lot of respect for them. i hope those guys are ok. hope nobody gets hurt." > //////// now work here is still underway. but at the top of the hour ill share more details on the repairs and when its expected to be wrapped up. reporting live in marshall illinois. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.
