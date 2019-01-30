Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Clear
Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 2:09 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

//////// you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 this afternoon we'll very slowly warm things up. in the negatives this morning, but this afternoon we'll see a high of 1. mostly sunny, but the wind chill will feel like negative 30. tonight still extremely cold with a low of negative 7 and wind chills feeling lower. tomorrow still cold at 18 with the chance for afternoon flurries. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -14°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -13°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -14°
Casey
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -17°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -14°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -14°
Arctic Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
Meals on Wheels plans to still do deliveries, despite the cold weather

