Meals on Wheels plans to still do deliveries, despite the cold weather

Some people rely on Meals on Wheels to get food. Snow and ice can delay those important deliveries. But, the organization says they are not letting the bitter cold stop them.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

alerts. in our last half hour we told how a local non-profit organization isn't letting the frigid cold temperatures stop them from doing their job. *meals on wheels* in terre haute says they *still* plan to make their food deliveries to those in the area --- despite the weather. news 10's abby kirk is live at the wabash valley activity center in terre haute. abby, they say they could use some help? absolutely. right now they have around 35 to 40 volunteers a part of this organization that help "feed" homebound seniors in the community. these volunteers deliver more than "300" meals a week. volunteer/program coordinator *charity mouck* says the non-profit could "always" use more volunteers---to keep things running smoothly. they say they will work with your schedule. whether volunteer "1" day a week...or once every other week---the help is appreciated. and---very rewarding. *michael tingley* has volunteered for the past 13 years. he tells me he has created close bonds with his deliveries. "most the people i deliver to don't talk to anybody else all day. so it's a really good contact, you know, having somebody show up regularly and check on them, make sure that their heat is on, know that they have a meal to eat." if you're interested in volunteering, we will have a link as well as a phone number on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com reporting live in terre haute, ak, news
