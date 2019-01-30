Speech to Text for Meals on Wheels plans to still do deliveries, despite the cold weather

com. some people rely on "meals on wheels" to get food. snow and ice can *delay* those important deliveries. but -- the organization says they are not letting the "bitter cold" stop them. volunteers say it's their *mission* to make sure their *clients* are taken care of -- especially during extreme weather. news 10's abby kirk is live at the wabash valley activity center in terre haute. abby, good morning. good morning! volunteer and program coordinator tells me they haven't missed a day of deliveries in "4" years! that includes holidays. they say they will deliver as normal.... the only time they won't is if the city "officially" has shut down the roads... these next couple days will be a test for those *here* in the wabash valley as *this* artic blast brings in the coldest temperatures seen in years to the area. the non-profit organization---*meals on wheel* preps on average 60 meals a day. and on the "fridays" that number is even bigger---up to 100 meals a day preparing extra food weekends. *michael tingley* has volunteered for the past 13 years. "yesterday" i followed him on his commute. one of his stops includes a man named *earl harvey.* a former social worker for the u-s army and now a good friend of *michael tingley.* he says he couldn't be more thankful for *meals on wheels*---- especially in these dangerous conditions. "i am not the only one who depends on them. all the people who receive their servies depend on them. and uh, if they don't come. theortically, if they don't come, we don't eat. when you get a volunteer that is as stable as michael is who delivers for 13 years that's amazing." meals on wheels is always looking for additional people to volunteer a lunch hour to deliver meals. how you can help, coming up in our next half hour. live in terre haute,