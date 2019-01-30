Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Today we'll start the day off with blowing snow and breezy conditions.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 6:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 6:32 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

++++WIND CHILL WARNING++++

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Wednesday night: Clear and very cold. Becoming less windy. Low: -7° Wind chill: -19°

Thursday: Cold, chance for PM flurries High: 18° wind chill -16°

Detailed Forecast: Today we'll start the day off with blowing snow and breezy conditions. Expect temperatures to drop into the negatives through the morning, and paired with wind gusts over 30mph, the wind chill will be as low as -34. Expect sunshine and a day time high of 1°. Tonight still biterly cold. Actual overnight lows down to -7, and the wind chill will be as low as -20. Tomorrow still cold with a high of 18 (wind chill of -16) and a chance to see flurries in the afternoon hours.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -31°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -32°
Rockville
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -31°
Casey
Overcast
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -38°
Brazil
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -31°
Marshall
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -31°
Arctic Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Image

Bloomfield sectional

Image

Loogootee sectional

Image

North Knox sectional

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies