++++WIND CHILL WARNING++++

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Wednesday night: Clear and very cold. Becoming less windy. Low: -7° Wind chill: -19°

Thursday: Cold, chance for PM flurries High: 18° wind chill -16°

Detailed Forecast: Today we'll start the day off with blowing snow and breezy conditions. Expect temperatures to drop into the negatives through the morning, and paired with wind gusts over 30mph, the wind chill will be as low as -34. Expect sunshine and a day time high of 1°. Tonight still biterly cold. Actual overnight lows down to -7, and the wind chill will be as low as -20. Tomorrow still cold with a high of 18 (wind chill of -16) and a chance to see flurries in the afternoon hours.

