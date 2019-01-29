Clear
Bloomfield sectional

Bloomfield and Clay City win

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

get shoals next.... at the 1a bloomfield sectional....the lady cardinals in action against shakamak... lady lakers double team the ball so someone is open....that person is malea toon and i'm telling you now, that's not the person to leave open....she's a ball player.... nice passing by shakamak....mo-riah messmer with the mid ranger jumper....lady lakers trying to hang around... nice ball movement by bloomfield...they deep it into the block and gracie lowry gets two.... bloomfield beats shakamak 58-25..... bloomfield gets wrv next.... the first game at bloomfield had clay city and eminence.... nice job by clay city from saving the ball from going out....it ends up in the hands of lauryn myers...she nails the baseline jumper... myers this time sharing the rock....emily hyatt from almost the same spot....just deeper....she's get nothing but net.... hyatt and myers reverse the role this time its emily feeding lauryn for two.... clay city rolls 48-22... lady eels get north central in
