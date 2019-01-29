Clear
Loogootee sectional

Vincennes Rivet and Loogootee won

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

welcome back to our tuesday in the paint.... no team in our area has a bigger bullseye on them than vincennes rivet... the lady patriots finished last year as the 1a state runner-up... the ran the table during the regular season this group has their eyes sight on one thing... returning to bankers life fieldhouse and finishing the job with a state championship... vincennes rivet opened sectionals at 1a loogootee against washington catholic... the lady cardinals were undermanned and they had to deal with one of the best players in the state in grace waggoner who shows off her talents here... carline herman gets her hand in the cookie jar and finds something she likes...her steal leads to another waggoner hoop...the iu signee had 30 points in limited action.... grace has a pretty good sidekick in tia tolbert.....tolbert from deep......she had 15.... vincennes rivet crushes washington catholic 80-13.... next up for rivet is barr-reeve... the second game had the host lady lions against orleands.... tie--anne-uh graber on the break and will not be stopped she goes by the defender... graber also shares the rock...one of her seven assist in the game...syndey davis scores..... graber is all over our highlights tonight...hoped her parents dvr in the paint...nice drive and finish by graber who had 16.... loogootee wins 54-36......the lady lions
