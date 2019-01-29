Speech to Text for North Knox sectional

rivals washington friday in the semifinals... 2a number seven linton was in action at the north knox sectoinal against mitchell.... lady bluejackets do a good job of getting in the middle of the linton defense.... freshman jordyn sarver scorers.... linton would tighten up on defense....aubrey burgess knocks the ball loose... haley rose gets it back to burgess who goes in for the layup.... linton doubles up mitchell 48-24....big one friday for linton, they faced defending sectional champs north knox.... the second game at the 2a north knox sectional had south knox and north daviess... hannah ivers says 1-2-3....that's good for south knox... lady cougars emma gray can't find anyone to pass to....madde miler cuts to the rim....gray finds her for the hoop... north daviess gives macie couchenour to much room on the three...she says thank you very much... all those couchenour kids can ball...they get their talents from their mom... south knox rolls 36-18 over north daviess.. lady spartans get eastern greene next... i'm going to take a quick break, when i come back we'll have girls sectional action