Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Knox sectional

Linton and South Knox won

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Knox sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivals washington friday in the semifinals... 2a number seven linton was in action at the north knox sectoinal against mitchell.... lady bluejackets do a good job of getting in the middle of the linton defense.... freshman jordyn sarver scorers.... linton would tighten up on defense....aubrey burgess knocks the ball loose... haley rose gets it back to burgess who goes in for the layup.... linton doubles up mitchell 48-24....big one friday for linton, they faced defending sectional champs north knox.... the second game at the 2a north knox sectional had south knox and north daviess... hannah ivers says 1-2-3....that's good for south knox... lady cougars emma gray can't find anyone to pass to....madde miler cuts to the rim....gray finds her for the hoop... north daviess gives macie couchenour to much room on the three...she says thank you very much... all those couchenour kids can ball...they get their talents from their mom... south knox rolls 36-18 over north daviess.. lady spartans get eastern greene next... i'm going to take a quick break, when i come back we'll have girls sectional action
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Robinson
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -9°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -17°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -12°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -15°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -12°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield sectional

Image

Loogootee sectional

Image

North Knox sectional

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies