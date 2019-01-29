Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to their 41-23 win over west vigo... 3a vincennes lincoln sectional had the host lady alices against sullivan.... alison hein tickles the twine from distance..... vincennes lincoln up 10-2 in the opening quarter... reagan holeman did her best to keep sullivan in it....the junior with a smooth looking jumper.....she led the lady arrows with 18.... maycee lange was getting it done on both ends of the floor....she gets the steal and converts it the other way... lange had 25 for the lady alices... vincennes lincoln wins 69-42 over sullivan....the lady alices get their rivals washington friday in the semifinals... 2a number seven linton was