South Vermillion girls

Lady Wildcats beat West Vigo

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on friday... 3a sectoinal at northview had west vigo taking on south vermilllion.... west vigo junior makayla sweitzer banks two off the glass to tie the game, it went to the half all knotted at 13.... second half...lauryn silver gets the friendly bounce on the deep jumper...... south vermillion outscired west vigo 18-1 in the third. mallory hawkins did a lot of the damage... she splashes home the three....hawkins led the lady wildcats with 18... south vermillion is
