Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

was safety for herself and other classmates. "as a student i walk to class as you can see. i was really nervous about the extreme cold.. the dangers of it so it was up in the air ok why they need to close the school it's for our safety. i don't want to be out here so i was very happy to hear that it was closed." morales teaches a class of undergradute students. she says she was concerned for their safety out in the elements. "i teach the younger students so undergradutes so many of them probably live in the dorms here on campus and they wouldn't be able to ride to class so they would have to endure walking which is dangerous." it's not just the students out walking that morales is concerned about. "as well as car concerns. some people don't live very close to here so they have to make that commute. there cars might not even start so with the extreme cold." like many other students.. morales already has plans for how she'll be spending her day out of the classroom. "as a college student i'm going to sleep i'm going to enjoy it. probably watch some netflix and then maybe catch up on the work i should've been doing."> the last time i-s-u closed campus was back in 20-14. classes are scheduled to resume again thursday morning at eight. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun news 10. back to you. isu isn't the only university only isu isn't
