THN Girls

THN beats THS

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the frigid the frigid temperatures couldn't stop the indiana high school girls basketball state tourney from tipping off tonight... of course, this is indiana where basketball is a little more important than other states... the wabash valley has a chance to crown as many seven sectional champs this week... the big sectional game tonight had rivals terre haute south versus terre haute north at the 4a south sectional... lady patriots out and running.....zoe stewart finds anslee michael in the corner for the three...bingo! north up nine-two .. second quarter...amani brown drives and dishes to zayda hatfield who drains the three to end the first half.... south trailed 20-19 at the break....hatfield had a game-high 20 points... tied at 27 in the third, north freshman zoe stewart goes on a five-ohh run all by herself...she had a big game with 15 points... shaelynn bell gets the ball off the in bounds, spins and scores...north up five late in the third... fourth quarter...kiersten padgett's jumper gets south to within three..... north would go on a big 10-ohh run after that to take control of this game... aundrea kearschner connects for two of her 15 points in the run.... terre haute north knocks off terre haute south for the second time this season... lady patriots win 56-39...up next for north is state ranked brownburg
