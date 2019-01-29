Speech to Text for Copper Bar renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this story. one downtown terre haute bar has served the wabash valley for more than 10 years. now, it's getting a face lift. the copper bar in terre haute will soon undergo renovations. this comes as plans for a new convention center in the downtown area move forward. leaders say they'll close down the bar beginning february 4th. they want to assess just how the bar will fit into the convention center plans. "there's really a lot of deferred maintenance on this building. it was built in 18-70. the system aren't necessarily the most modern and some of the things that we have to rely on for business operations have really been challenged. " leaders scheduled the temporary closure for february 4th. that's so people can still take part in super bowl fun. ' that's on february 3rd. the copper bar will also hold a customer appreciation event