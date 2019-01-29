Speech to Text for Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

have been canceled at the west lafayette campus. according to a released statement, they made the call due to the expected wind chill temperatures that will be dangerous for students walking to and from classes. purdue said though classes are canceled, all university employees should report for normal campus duty at their regular time. related: complete list of closings and delays purdue stated, "any employees who determine that their individual situation makes travel to work unsafe are reminded they can use paid or unpaid leave if they are unable to report for campus duty, however, they should contact their supervisors as soon as possible." classes are expected to resume thursday. > extremely cold temeperatures mean many folks will be staying in the house the next few days. but for some.. the job must go on. that includes pizza delivery drivers. drivers at "pizza city" in terre haute say they're expecting to be busy over the next few days. a lot of people will be "ordering in" dinner.. so they don't have to face the cold. workers do ask that folks at home are patient with them when it comes to getting their order. "i just hope that they understand that we have to have a little bit of extra time sometimes to deal with bad conditions and stuff like that." darr says drivers are making sure they're bundled up and wearing layers when they head out