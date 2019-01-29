Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have been canceled at the west lafayette campus. according to a released statement, they made the call due to the expected wind chill temperatures that will be dangerous for students walking to and from classes. purdue said though classes are canceled, all university employees should report for normal campus duty at their regular time. related: complete list of closings and delays purdue stated, "any employees who determine that their individual situation makes travel to work unsafe are reminded they can use paid or unpaid leave if they are unable to report for campus duty, however, they should contact their supervisors as soon as possible." classes are expected to resume thursday. > extremely cold temeperatures mean many folks will be staying in the house the next few days. but for some.. the job must go on. that includes pizza delivery drivers. drivers at "pizza city" in terre haute say they're expecting to be busy over the next few days. a lot of people will be "ordering in" dinner.. so they don't have to face the cold. workers do ask that folks at home are patient with them when it comes to getting their order. "i just hope that they understand that we have to have a little bit of extra time sometimes to deal with bad conditions and stuff like that." darr says drivers are making sure they're bundled up and wearing layers when they head out
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Robinson
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -15°
Casey
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -14°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -15°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Kevin explains the dangers wind chill temperatures

Image

Copper Bar renovations

Image

Classes canceled at ISU

Image

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Image

Opioid workplace strategy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies