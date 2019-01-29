Speech to Text for Opioid workplace strategy

duke energy. nearly 70 percent of working hoosiers are struggling.. or have struggled with opioid addiction. now-- several state organizations are working to lower that number. the "wellness council of indiana" kicked off its "employer opioid strategy series" today. it gives employers solutions to dealing with the opioid crisis... news 10 spoke with a recovering addict who now works to help others overcome addiction. she says programs like these are important. "there's a lot of great people out there who are in recovery and who might have some things on their background, some criminal history who would still make great employees. a lot of people in recovery work very very hard to turn their lives around." the series is a part of the "indiana workforce recovery initiative. its possible through a grant 125-thousand dollar grant donated by "anthem blue cross blue