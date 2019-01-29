Speech to Text for Duke Energy Smart Meters

some utility some utility customers may have noticed an extra fee on their bills! news 10 received a message from a concerned customer. so...we went to find answers. here's what you need to know.... most "duke energy" customers have one of these on their homes. a "smart meter". it's "remotely" read to come up with your electric bill. but...if you opted "out" of a smart meter.. then some additional fees are added on your bill that you may not have noticed! a one-time 75-dollar charge...then 17-50 a month. duke energy told news 10...the charges are because they have to have someone go to the home and manually read the meter. if you have concerns...contact