Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Duke Energy Smart Meters

Duke Energy Smart Meters

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Duke Energy Smart Meters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some utility some utility customers may have noticed an extra fee on their bills! news 10 received a message from a concerned customer. so...we went to find answers. here's what you need to know.... most "duke energy" customers have one of these on their homes. a "smart meter". it's "remotely" read to come up with your electric bill. but...if you opted "out" of a smart meter.. then some additional fees are added on your bill that you may not have noticed! a one-time 75-dollar charge...then 17-50 a month. duke energy told news 10...the charges are because they have to have someone go to the home and manually read the meter. if you have concerns...contact
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -3°
Robinson
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -7°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -3°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -11°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -3°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -3°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Opioid workplace strategy

Image

Duke Energy Smart Meters

Image

Community comes together to help people stay warm

Image

The difference between frostbite and frostnip

Image

The signs of hypothermia

Image

Fork in the Road: Two Treats in One

Image

Dangerous weather moves into the Wabash Valley - Kevin has the details

Image

Vincennes Pet Port Damages

Image

ISU Voting Center gets the green light

Image

Man accused of stealing thousands from Dollar General

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program