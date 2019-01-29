Speech to Text for Community comes together to help people stay warm

how some are lending a hand. no one wants to be outside right now if they don't absoutely have to be. that's why i'm here at west side christian church in terre haute. it's just one option available to people who need a warm.. safe.. place to go. < chris wilber is a pastor at west side christian church. this is the first time in 20 years that he has had to open his doors at all hours... because of the cold. "we care about them and we don't want anyone to freeze. it's going to get bad out...it's bad out there now but it's gonna get worse." the church will be kept open to serve as a warming station. wilber plans to provide hot chocolate and food. "absolutely. we will accommodate them...food...drinks..you know whatever it takes to take care of the community." he says a friend, j-d kesler reached out with the idea. kesler is deputy director for vigo county emergency management agency. they said teaming up was a no brainer. "red cross has provided us with cots so we're here to pick those up and distribute those to shelters that have asked for them." with temperatures below freezing, kesler understands the need for coming together as a community. "if we can take care of our own small communities and even our larger areas within the community i think we'll be able to take care of people very well." now, both kesler and wilber are doing what they can to ensure that people are out of the cold. "it has nothing to do with the church. it's about people...and community. if they're in a crisis we want them to come here and do whatever it takes to take care of them." > as of right now pastor wilber says they will let people stay the night. they currently have a few who will stay tonight... but want to keep their doors open for others. live in terre haute, i'm jordan kudisch with news 10. we've put together a list