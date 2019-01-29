Clear
The difference between frostbite and frostnip

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the risk for the risk for frostbite is also something we want to stress again today. a local doctor gave us a few ways to know "when" the col is having serious side effects. pain in your hands and on your face could mean you have frostnip. you'll want to get inside right away when this happens. you can dip your legs..hands... and arms in warm water... not hot! use a warm wash cloth on your face and ears. if you don't have any feeling... you need to see a doctor right away. frostbite could be settling in! people we spoke with today told us..this isn't the winter weather they want! "now this is a bit too cold.. because it can't snow when it reaches a certain temperature. so tomorrow negative 8..im not exactly too excited about that." if you do have to go outside over the next few days...remember to dress in layers. you'll also want to eat
