frostbite frostbite can be a major concern in these bitterly cold temperatures. but that's not the only thing that can be a problem. new for you tonight at 6.. storm team 10's chris piper explains what you need to know to protect your family. < when we forecast temperatures as low as we're going to see, it can affect your health very quickly. yesterday i talked about how frostbite sets in, but you also need to know the signs of hypothermia. the first thing you'll notice is confusion. the cold weather makes you move a little slower, both mentally and physically. next, you'll start shivering. in cold weather this can sometimes be your first sign as well. then, difficulty speaking. the cold wll make your muscles tighten up, making it hard to speak. after that is sleepiness, or a sense of feeling tired. then finally, stiff muscles. the cold has an effect on our bodies of course, but when things get as cold as they will this week, the effects are much more intense. are much more the effects are much more intense. so remember, bundle up, limit your time outdoors, and bring your pets in. they can get hypothermia too. back to you. >