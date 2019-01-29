Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The signs of hypothermia

The signs of hypothermia

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The signs of hypothermia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

frostbite frostbite can be a major concern in these bitterly cold temperatures. but that's not the only thing that can be a problem. new for you tonight at 6.. storm team 10's chris piper explains what you need to know to protect your family. < when we forecast temperatures as low as we're going to see, it can affect your health very quickly. yesterday i talked about how frostbite sets in, but you also need to know the signs of hypothermia. the first thing you'll notice is confusion. the cold weather makes you move a little slower, both mentally and physically. next, you'll start shivering. in cold weather this can sometimes be your first sign as well. then, difficulty speaking. the cold wll make your muscles tighten up, making it hard to speak. after that is sleepiness, or a sense of feeling tired. then finally, stiff muscles. the cold has an effect on our bodies of course, but when things get as cold as they will this week, the effects are much more intense. are much more the effects are much more intense. so remember, bundle up, limit your time outdoors, and bring your pets in. they can get hypothermia too. back to you. >
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -3°
Robinson
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -7°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -3°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -11°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -3°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -3°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Opioid workplace strategy

Image

Duke Energy Smart Meters

Image

Community comes together to help people stay warm

Image

The difference between frostbite and frostnip

Image

The signs of hypothermia

Image

Fork in the Road: Two Treats in One

Image

Dangerous weather moves into the Wabash Valley - Kevin has the details

Image

Vincennes Pet Port Damages

Image

ISU Voting Center gets the green light

Image

Man accused of stealing thousands from Dollar General

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program