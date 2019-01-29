Clear
Fork in the Road: Two Treats in One

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

been in have you have you ever been in the mood for a burger.. but also something sweet? well.. as you can probably guess.. "the fork in the road crew" struggles with this challenge daily. so, when they found a spot in illinois.. that had great burgers.. and a little something for the sweet tooth.. they "had" to make the trip. /////// < welcome to t.j.'s cafe in robinson illinois. nat/// bacon sizzling you'll find misty roy the owner behind the grill cooking up everything from breakfast nat//// holy cow to burgers. nat/// burgers cooking. misty's customers love her food but they only have one complaint. "everybody always said you need to get desserts, well i cook seven days a week so i can't do desserts. so i said if you do desserts i'll do the burgers and breakfast, and it's just brought everybody in." enter misty's friend amber preston. "i mean i'm just here to save the world one donut at a time." so amber opened up hootie's sweet shoppe named after a nickname her grandmother gave her. the bakery is inside t.j.'s cafe, and she serves everything from custom made wedding cakes, to... nat/// german chocolate cake....ross...cookie... and a little cookie. and everything in between. "i feel like it was just something my gandma and i did when i was younger and it's neat to turn andything into something." shortly after amber opened the bakery, misty had a game changing idea. "my favorite thing is a donut and i love cheeseburgers and i looked at her and i said a hootie burger , a bacon cheeseburger and a donut. and they have flocked to it." the hootie burger was born. nat/// a double hootie burger...i can't wait. a fresh ground cheesburger with bacon on a hand made donut because of course. "everything is better with bacon, a donut and bacon really is the best." nat/// what a ya think of that? i think it's sweet like me and salty like you. so if you are in the mood for one of the best burgers in our viewing area, or a donut? why not get both. in robinson illinois with the for in the road, mike latta news 10.> /////// you can find you can find t-j's cafe and hootie's sweet shoppe.. at 20-88 east main street in robinson, illinois. for hours and menu items.. go to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. //////
