Dangerous weather moves into the Wabash Valley - Kevin has the details

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight a chance of snow showers before 9pm, then scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then scattered flurries after 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. wind chill values as low as -25. blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. wednesday scattered flurries before 10am. sunny and cold, with a high near 0. wind chill values as low as -36. blustery, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around -8. wind chill values as low as -19. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. tonight a chance of snow showers before 9pm, then scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then scattered flurries after 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. wind chill values as low as -25. blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. wednesday scattered flurries before 10am. sunny and cold, with a high near 0. wind chill values as low as -36. blustery, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around -8. wind chill values as low as -19. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
