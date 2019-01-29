Speech to Text for Vincennes Pet Port Damages

"the "the vincennes animal shelter".. is having big problems with its facility. "this comes".. just weeks after we told you.. that "the knox county humane "the knox county humane society" is having problems of its own. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. joins us now.. "live" in vincennes. he breaks down.. exactly what's going on. "gary"... /////// susie.. by looking at the vincennes animal shelter.. everything looks pretty normal from the outside. but it's what's just inside these walls.. causing a problem. ///////// <gabrielle miller has volunteered at the vincennes animal shelter since november. "my dog of fifteen years had passed away. i wasn't really in the market for a new dog but i just wanted to come here and kind of check it out and see what the animals are like." since then the shelter has become a big part of her life. the shelter.. however.. is in need of major repairs. "this is where they opened up. the picture that i showed you of the rotted two by four was what's inside of here." peel back the blue exterior and you have this... a two by four reduced to almost nothing. the problem was found while making repairs to the facility. "when we had contractors come out to look at doing that they opened up the walls and they found extensive water damage." water damage was found in areas that require daily cleaning. "when we found water damage in the one area that led us to explore more in other areas that we thought might be effected. and the damage is pretty significant." in fact.. damage was found in about one third of the facility. "this whole wall has to come out and these doors have to be...i mean this all has to be replaced." "it's not something we can sit on and wait. it's more of an urgent need. because of the condition of the building." the shelter was approved to begin getting quotes on repairs. miller hopes fixes can be made to continue helping those pets in need. "the staff involved here can only do so much. we need new facilities. we need maintenance." > ////// fundraising efforts are already underway. coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll tell you how "you" can get involved. reporting live in vincennes.. gary brian.. news 10. //////