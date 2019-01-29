Speech to Text for ISU Voting Center gets the green light

thousands of dollars in it". "an election alert" for you at this hour.. as "the 20-19 vigo county voting centers" have now been "approved". it was "a packed house" at today's election board meeting. a total of "10"-voting centers were approved. that includes: "1" site "at indiana state university". you may recall.. "i-s-u" was chopped.. due to a number of constraints.. including: "limited parking" and "concern over voter registration". no public comment was allowed. however.. "the board" did receive a round of applause "for re-instating a center on campus". "news 10" also caught-up "with laurie elliott".. who is happy with the news. ////// /////// "i feel strongly that the students should be encouraged to vote and start their civic duty early and removing the center from isu, which was talked about, was just counter-intuitive to me and possibly an attempt at voter suppression so i feel strongly, like, we need to get everybody to vote. /////// "honey creek mall" has also been added "as a voting center" we have your complete list "over at w-t-h-i t-v dot com".. along with other important dates and information "you need