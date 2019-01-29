Clear
One person dead in late night crash

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the hour. "new information is released".. in a late night crash "in downtown terre haute" "terre haute police say".. "28"-year-old "kem poke" died that crash. it happened around "11"-o'clock near "13th" and "orchard streets". "police say".. "the officer" turned on his lights and began following "poke" for reportedly driving too fast for the area. by the time "the officer" caught-up to "poke".. he had already crashed. "autopsy results show".. "poke" died of blunt force trauma to the head and to
