Terre Haute Chamber President announces retirement

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

breaking news... the president of the terre haute chamber of commerce says he's going to retire. david haynes made this annoucement to his board this morning. haynes has been the chamber's president since 2014. he says he's going to spend more time with his wife and family. haynes will continue to practice law into retire. the board president says they'll begin searching for a replacement immediately. a recommendation could be made to the board next month as to who should be the chamber's next president. we'll keep
