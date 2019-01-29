All You Need to Know for Tuesday

///

news 10's abby kirk is live at reach services in terre haute where they are already opening their doors to those needing a place to stay warm. yes, reach services "here" in terre haute---opened their doors at "7" last night. they will be keeping their doors open to those who need it until "7" this morning. they plan to do this for the next "2" days. it's offering the homeless population and people in need a safe place to warm up overnight when we really see these temperatures drop. they've emptied out their conference room and set up some cots. they have chairs set up in their lobby area. they say, they'll make room.... again--- the warming center is open until "7" this morning. it will be open "again" from "7" tonight until "tomorrow morning." the sugar creek fire department in west terre haute is also helping out. they've place placed scarves and hats outside the front of their building. they are free to anyone in need! all you have to do is head over to the station...and take a bag. as this bitter cold moves in, you can stay up to date. we linked to you a "one-stop" for closings, phone numbers and traffic updates on our website. you can head to wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

////

and brand new information overnight on a police chase we first told you about on news 10 nightwatch. the pursuit ended in a crash that sent one man to the hospital. news 10's jon swaner joins us live from near downtown terre haute. jon - alia, we have a request in to terre haute police for more information on this crash. we don't know the driver involved and the extent of his or her injuries. but here's what we do know. it happened about 11 o'clock last night at 13th and wabash. terre haute police an officer tried stopping a speeding car on 13th. that's when the driver hit a tree and flipped the car. this threw the driver from the car. at that point, paramedics took the driver to terre haute regional hospital. and that's all we know at this point. we can tell you that this intersection is clear at this time. so if you commute through this area, this accident is long cleared and won't impact you. when we hear from police, we'll update you on this story. live in terre haute, i'm jon swaner, back to you.

////

new information overnight - one of four police officers shot in houston has been released from the hospital. the officers came under gunfire monday afternoon while serving a drug search warrant in a residential neighborhood. police say two officers sustained gunshot wounds to the neck. two other officers were also struck by bullets, along with a fifth officer injured during the fight inside the home. police say two suspects were killed.

///

local teacher's aide is accused of exchanging nude pictures with a student. a report says "lumsdon" was a teacher's aide at northview high school in brazil at the time. you're seeing past yearbook pictures from the school. the student told police lumsdon sent him a picture of her bare chest. lumsdon said they showed each other pictures of themselves. she told investigators the student said he was 18. the clay community school website lists lumsdon as an instructional assistant for special services. news 10 has reached out to the clay community school corporation. we left a message after hours for the superintendent.

////

happening today - former president trump adviser roger stone will be arraigned in washington dc district court. that's on charges of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering. stone was arrested on friday. he says he believes his arrest in the special counsels russia probe was politically motivated.

///

president trump is now set to deliver the state of the union address one week from tonight. house speaker nancy pelosi officially invited president trump to deliver the address in the house chamber next tuesday. during the partial government shutdown, pelosi cited security concerns and told mister trump she wanted to wait until the government re-opens. the president has accepted the speaker's invitation.

///

a crumbling building brings a safety alert for people in vincennes. the 400 block of main street is closed until further notice. that's due to bricks falling off of a building above a local law office. we're told surrounding businesses should "not" be impacted by this incident long-term.