Driver ejected during short pursuit near 13th and Wabash

The single vehicle crash happened around 11:00 near 13th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:20 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:20 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Partly sunny with afternoon snow showers possible. Cold and windy. High: 18° Wind chill: -7°

Tuesday night: WIND CHILL WARNING! Windy and very cold. Low: -10° Wind chill: -29°

Wednesday: Still VERY cold under a mostly sunny sky. High: 1° Wind chill: -25°

Detailed Forecast: Arctic air is going to make its way into the valley over the next 24 hours making temperatures drop below zero and wind chills even colder. Today we'll still be in the teens but feeling like we're in the negatives. Afternoon and early evening scattered snow showers are possible Overnight lows tonight will be brutally cold, with an actual overnight temperature of -10. Tomorrow still cold as day tim ehighs only top out at 1. The wind chill will yet again be a factor making us feel like we are well into the negative double digits.

