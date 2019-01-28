Speech to Text for Makinzi Meurer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

makinzi meurer has once again been named a indiana basketball coaches association-subway player of the week... the north knox senior is one of just six players from the state to earn this honor this.. in two games last week meurer averaged 32 points and eight and half rebounds.... makinzi thursday broke the north knox all-time scoring record for boys or girls.... then on saturday she took over the knox county all-time scoring lead for boys or girls...she currently