Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Makinzi Meurer

North Knox star recognized for her play

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Makinzi Meurer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

makinzi meurer has once again been named a indiana basketball coaches association-subway player of the week... the north knox senior is one of just six players from the state to earn this honor this.. in two games last week meurer averaged 32 points and eight and half rebounds.... makinzi thursday broke the north knox all-time scoring record for boys or girls.... then on saturday she took over the knox county all-time scoring lead for boys or girls...she currently
Terre Haute
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -3°
Robinson
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Indianapolis
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Rockville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Casey
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -9°
Brazil
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Marshall
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Parks Department receives $8,000 donation

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

THN-THS Preview

Image

Kevin breaks down the dangerously cold forecast

Image

West Vigo High School Wrestler honored

Image

Rose-Hulman students set for the first performance of 'First Date'

Image

STEM program at Rose-Hulman opens up for younger kids

Image

Donations pour in for three Sullivan County families

Image

What is the school protocol for extreme cold weather?

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse