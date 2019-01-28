Speech to Text for THN-THS Preview

welcome back... the indiana high school girls basketball state tourney tips off tuesday night.... sports 10 has seven sectionals we'll be covering this week.... we'll have in the paint's recapping all the action tuesday, friday and saturday.... one of the big games we'll be at tomorrow night is the 4a terre haute south sectional... the host lady braves drew terre haute north....its marks the first time in nine years the two rivals have opened the state tourney against each other.... the video you're watching is from december seventh and the first game this season between north and south... the lady patriots won it 64-54 to win the crown trophy....the lady braves haven't forgotten about that game! < girls are more focused now. we got beat playing them our first time. we're looking for some revenge this coming tuesday. come down to crutch time and senior don't want it to be there last game.going to be whichever team can take care of business at the right time. . makinzi meurer has once again been named a indiana basketball coaches